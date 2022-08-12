CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams tailored to college students
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - August means back-to-school time. A lot of college students will be heading back to college or leaving home for the first time.
College kids, while tech-savvy, are not immune from being scammed out of their personal information or even their money.
On Action 2 News at 4:30, Cami Rapson talked with Susan Bach of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau about some of the scams tailored to college students, including:
- Phishing scams that look like an urgent request from the financial aid office
- A warning that something is wrong with your computer on the campus network
- Emails or phone calls offering grants and scholarships or promises to reduce loan payments
- Credit card applications -- that are legitimate -- can help you establish credit, but beware of bogus applications that would be getting your personal information
- Shopping deals and sales through social media. Beware of sellers that won’t take credit cards (which give you some recourse if you don’t get your stuff). If you pay with a gift card or Venmo, that money is gone and probably unrecoverable as soon as you hit send.
