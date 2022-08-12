CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams tailored to college students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - August means back-to-school time. A lot of college students will be heading back to college or leaving home for the first time.

College kids, while tech-savvy, are not immune from being scammed out of their personal information or even their money.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Cami Rapson talked with Susan Bach of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau about some of the scams tailored to college students, including:

Phishing scams that look like an urgent request from the financial aid office

A warning that something is wrong with your computer on the campus network

Emails or phone calls offering grants and scholarships or promises to reduce loan payments

Credit card applications -- that are legitimate -- can help you establish credit, but beware of bogus applications that would be getting your personal information

Shopping deals and sales through social media. Beware of sellers that won’t take credit cards (which give you some recourse if you don’t get your stuff). If you pay with a gift card or Venmo, that money is gone and probably unrecoverable as soon as you hit send.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.