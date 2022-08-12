Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, after the former justice and former President Donald Trump backed the lawmaker’s opponent.

Speaker Robin Vos’s firing of Michael Gableman ends a 14-month probe that began with Vos voicing full confidence in Gableman’s abilities.

Vos had rejected Gableman’s determination that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election, as Trump wants. Vos cited widespread legal opinions that it would be both unconstitutional and impossible to do.

As the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Gableman then backed Vos opponent in Tuesday’s primary. After Vos won -- by 260 votes -- he said the former justice was an “embarrassment” to himself and the state.

Gableman, who has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, has said that Vos “never wanted a real investigation.”

Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes in 2020 and Vos has urged Republicans to move on.

Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman’s office. Vos, in a statement first provided to The Associated Press on Friday, said Gableman’s reports “clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election.”

