VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
August 9 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
Motorcycle Crash generic
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine
Brad Spakowitz discusses a worrying phenomenon with baby sea turtles in Florida
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Florida turtles are all female
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Burn pit
INTERVIEW: PACT Act expands health benefits for veterans