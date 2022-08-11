QUIET TONIGHT, SHOWERS POSSIBLE BY TOMORROW NIGHT

High pressure kept us nice and comfortable today with plenty of sunshine. Skies will stay mostly clear for the first half of the night leaving tonight’s full moon visible (and with a great view might I add). While the bright moon will be a nice sight, it may “steal the show” from the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks tonight. The shooting star show will not be as visible with the shiny full moon around... Don’t worry stargazers, you can still see these meteors at times over the next few nights, especially after midnight.

Clouds will thicken up tomorrow as low pressure drifts toward our area. A few light showers will be possible in Central Wisconsin through the afternoon tomorrow. Initially, they will struggle to push through the area, as the rain battles into some drier air. That said, a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected farther east later tomorrow night and into Saturday morning. The weekend will not be a washout though. Some sunshine will be possible especially Sunday. Your weekend high temperatures will likely be in the 70s, and the humidity will creep up making it feel a little stick outside.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: S 10-20KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: A full moon. High clouds late. Cool and calm. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A few showers WEST... Showers and a few storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered morning thundershowers. Mostly cloudy. More humid late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Late showers possible. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.