Navarro, guilty of killing motorcyclist in a hate crime, gets mental commitment instead of prison

Daniel Navarro on the witness stand
Daniel Navarro on the witness stand(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The jury that found Daniel Navarro guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for killing a motorcyclist has decided he should be committed for mental health treatment instead of prison.

In the second phase of Navarro’s trial, the jury found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, meaning jurors didn’t think Navarro had the mental capacity at the time of the crime to be held responsible.

Navarro will be committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services instead of prison. The judge ordered him to be institutionalized for life.

Two years ago, Navarro intentionally swerved into a group of motorcyclists on Winnebago Drive, killing Phillip Thiessen. In a recorded interview with investigators, Navarro said he believed white men were poisoning him and stalking him because he’s Mexican. Navarro stated that he decided to kill Thiessen because he believed Harley-Davidson riders to be white men and that would send a message to the men he believed to be poisoning him.

Thiessen, who was from Fond du Lac, was a Marine and former police officer. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit before retiring.

In the first phase of the trial, the jury found Navarro guilty of homicide as a hate crime by use of a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 9 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
Motorcycle Crash generic
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
Tim Michels
Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, will face Evers in November

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Friday, August 12, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable today, rain chances tomorrow
Joey Shepro
SMALL TOWNS preview: Parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes
Monkeypox vaccine
Vaccinators stretch out monkeypox vaccine supply
Jail bars
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail