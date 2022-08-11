Navarro, guilty of killing motorcyclist in a hate crime, gets mental commitment instead of prison

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The jury that found Daniel Navarro guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for killing a motorcyclist has decided he should be committed for mental health treatment instead of prison.

In the second phase of Navarro’s trial, the jury found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, meaning jurors didn’t think Navarro had the mental capacity at the time of the crime to be held responsible.

Navarro will be committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services instead of prison. The judge ordered him to be institutionalized for life.

Two years ago, Navarro intentionally swerved into a group of motorcyclists on Winnebago Drive, killing Phillip Thiessen. In a recorded interview with investigators, Navarro said he believed white men were poisoning him and stalking him because he’s Mexican. Navarro stated that he decided to kill Thiessen because he believed Harley-Davidson riders to be white men and that would send a message to the men he believed to be poisoning him.

Thiessen, who was from Fond du Lac, was a Marine and former police officer. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit before retiring.

In the first phase of the trial, the jury found Navarro guilty of homicide as a hate crime by use of a dangerous weapon.

