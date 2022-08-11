Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released.

At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that her ex-boyfriend was in her home in Berlin and he was not supposed to be there.

Officers learned the man left the scene and was walked across the road.

About five minutes after they arrived on scene, a deputy headed a single gunshot about a quarter-mile from the home.

Hours later, a drone unit located the man along the banks of the river near Mascoutin Golf Course.

The man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say.

Multiple crews responded to the scene. The case remains under investigation.

