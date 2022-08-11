INTERVIEW: PACT Act

The new law will help servicemembers exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bill expanding health benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan passed Congress and received the president’s signature.

It’s considered the largest expansion of veterans health care in more than three decades.

Seventy percent of claims involving burn pits were denied by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illnesses are the result of their service.

Earlier this week, Chris Roth sat down with Tim Cody, the president of the Fox Valley Veterans Council, to discuss the PACT Act and its impact.

