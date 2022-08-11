Garcia-Saenz gets life in prison for Green Bay stabbing

Andres Garcia-Saenz(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of a 2020 stabbing in Green Bay, where the victim was stabbed 175 times, was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2060. Andres Garcia-Saenz will be 62 years old.

Prosecutors say police were asked to check on the welfare of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell on Traeger Street and found a brutal and gruesome scene inside the home. Campbell had stab wounds all over his body, especially to the back of the head and neck, and trauma to the head consistent with a hammer. The home had been ransacked.

A jury found Garcia-Saenz guilty after a five-day trial in March.

Handing down the life sentence, the judge granted an opportunity for parole in 40 years. Garcia-Saenz received credit for the two years he was in jail awaiting trial.

