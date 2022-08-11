Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes tours the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes began his U.S. Senate campaign tour of the state as the Democratic nominee with a stop in Green Bay on Thursday.

Barnes and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, also a Democrat, met with unions and workers at Zambaldi Beer.

Barnes blasted the incumbent, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, for saying Wisconsin had enough good-paying jobs when Oshkosh Corporation chose to build the new fleet of U.S. Postal Service trucks in South Carolina instead of Wisconsin.

“Not only was that a thousand jobs -- a thousand opportunities for young people, a thousand shots at success for young people growing up like me. And I got into politics with the simple belief that every child growing up in every ZIP Code in every community deserves the same opportunities I did,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Johnson both overwhelmingly won their party nominations Tuesday.

Barnes also made stops in Madison and Cambridge.

