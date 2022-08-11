Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes tours the state

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his senate seat in the November election.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes began his U.S. Senate campaign tour of the state as the Democratic nominee with a stop in Green Bay on Thursday.

Barnes and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, also a Democrat, met with unions and workers at Zambaldi Beer.

Barnes blasted the incumbent, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, for saying Wisconsin had enough good-paying jobs when Oshkosh Corporation chose to build the new fleet of U.S. Postal Service trucks in South Carolina instead of Wisconsin.

“Not only was that a thousand jobs -- a thousand opportunities for young people, a thousand shots at success for young people growing up like me. And I got into politics with the simple belief that every child growing up in every ZIP Code in every community deserves the same opportunities I did,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Johnson both overwhelmingly won their party nominations Tuesday.

Barnes also made stops in Madison and Cambridge.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
August 9 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
Motorcycle Crash generic
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race could be key to controlling Congress
Race for Wisconsin Governor Evers and Michels
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz
Waupaca County Sheriff survives election challenge amid special prosecutor review
Tim Michels
Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, will face Evers in November