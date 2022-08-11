Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed its search for a name for their new baby boy hippo from 90,000 suggestions to just two.

The two finalists are Fritz and Ferguson, WXIX reported.

There is still a chance for people to weigh in on their favorite before the zoo announces its final decision on Aug. 15.

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 at about 10 p.m.

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth

The zoo said the baby’s famous sister, Fiona, and the zoo’s other hippo, Tucker, have been kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

