BEAUTIFUL SUNNY & LESS HUMID WEATHER

Today’s weather will please most folks... Incoming high pressure will give us tons of sunshine. There’s also a light northeast breeze, which has been blowing away yesterday’s muggy air. With drier and more comfortable conditions, our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the 70s.

Skies will be clear this evening, allowing us to see a great view of tonight’s full moon. While the bright moon will be a nice sight, it may “steal the show” from the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks tonight. That shooting star show will not be as visible with the shiny full moon around... Don’t worry stargazers, you can still see these meteors at times over the next few nights, especially after midnight.

Clouds will thicken up tomorrow as light showers drift in our direction. Initially, they will struggle to push through the area, as the rain battles into some drier air. That said, look for some showers across central Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon, with a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms farther east later Friday night and into Saturday morning. The weekend will not be a washout though, with some sun mixing in at times. Your weekend high temperatures will likely be in the 70s. While that’s not overly hot, you’ll probably notice a small uptick in the humidity on both Saturday and Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Quite pleasant. Less humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: A full moon. High clouds late. Cool and calm. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A few showers WEST... Showers and a few storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Scattered morning thundershowers. Mostly cloudy. More humid late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 78

