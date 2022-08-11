3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why are Florida’s baby sea turtles all female?

Brad Spakowitz digs into the mystery of Florida turtles, plus your chances of seeing falling stars
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the last several years, every sea turtle tested in Florida was female. That isn’t good news for the continuation of the species.

What’s causing this phenomenon? Brad Spakowitz digs in, and finds this might be another problem you can blame on climate change.

Some more bad news: the 21st century version of acid rain. Only this rain contains PFAS.

And on a brighter note, look up in the sky Thursday night to make a wish. It’s the Perseid meteor shower, and the sky could be filled with shooting stars. We have a couple ideas of what to wish for.

