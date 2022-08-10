Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge in Waukesha County to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier.(Rick Wood | Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release.

In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.

Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor's report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday.

The letter said: “We are requesting that the remaining examinations not be finalized and we will continue to revisit this issue as Ms. Geyser continues to make progress in treatment and advance with her recovery," according to WTMJ-TV.

Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, has not returned a call for comment.

According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to woods in a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner for dead, but she managed to crawl out of the woods and was discovered by a passing bicyclist.

She suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived, according to medical staff who treated her.

Police found Weier and Geyser later that day walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha. They said they were traveling to Slender Man’s mansion in northern Wisconsin and attacked Leutner because they thought it would make them Slender Man’s servants and prevent him from killing their families.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors and a judge sent her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after determining she had a mental illness.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to the psychiatric facility after a jury found she was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the attack.

Last September, Weier was granted a conditional release to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

