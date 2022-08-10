Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election.

On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers kicked off his reelection campaign tour Wednesday with a stop at Democratic Party Headquarters in Appleton. He appeared with Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Sarah Rodriguez, who is looking to be elected to the position being vacated by U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.

I had a great time meeting with folks in Appleton at the Outagamie County Democrats Office. #DoingTheRightThingTour pic.twitter.com/6iMK8imZVn — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 10, 2022

Evers says he’s concerned electing Michels as governor could impact abortion rights, voting rights, and public education. Evers vetoed a number of Republican legislative bills regarding those issues.

“I look forward to working with the legislature and getting those bills right,” said Michels. “Those bills that Tony Evers vetoed. We’re trying very hard to make Wisconsin a better place for working families, for working people.”

Evers says, “So with those positions he’s taking he locks himself into being this kind of radical right-wing person that I believe isn’t consistent with the values of Wisconsinites.”

Michels was endorsed in the primary by former President Donald Trump.

In an ad released Wednesday, Michels calls Evers and Democratic President Joe Biden “two peas in a pod” and brands them “career politicians” with a “dismal record.”

Joe Biden and Tony Evers are two peas in a pod - career politicians in way over their heads. As governor, I’ll stand in stark contrast and will bring the proven, executive leadership that will get Wisconsin headed in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/DPAIAy2eDX — Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Evers has said Michels’ relationship with Trump will “drive this campaign.”

“Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine,” Evers said.

