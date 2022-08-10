VERY WARM & HUMID WITH ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS

It’s going to heat up today with sunshine and a west-southwest breeze. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s with an increase in the humidity. It’s going to feel more muggy this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny. You’ll probably notice some clouds bubbling up during the afternoon. As a cool front passes through east-central Wisconsin, widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible. It’s only a SLIGHT storm chance, mainly along and SOUTH of Highway 29. Any isolated storms that do develop later today will be “garden variety”, so your severe weather outlook is LOW.

As the cool front moves away tonight, the humidity will gradually drop. Tomorrow and Friday will be comfortable days with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Look for the humidity to creep back up over the weekend with some occasional showers and thunderstorms. While it will likely rain from time to time, the weekend does NOT look like a complete washout.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and more humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: An early storm SOUTH, otherwise, fair skies. Turning less humid. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few thundershowers. Turning humid late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and breezy. Stray afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76

