U.S. Venture Open raising money to end poverty

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Join the U.S. Venture Open on Wednesday, August 10, and help its a mission to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year’s guests of honor are Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open support non-profits working together to help people in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Across three-and-a-half decades, U.S. Venture has raised over $51 million and distributed $40 million in grants, with more than $8 million in new grant commitments, to organizations working to end poverty.

CLICK HERE to watch videos about the organizations that will benefit from your giving.

Even if you’re not participating in the U.S. Venture Open in-person, there are still ways to donate!

Donate online today and browse auction items at GiveSmart.com or text USVO to 76278

