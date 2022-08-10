STRAY EVENING STORMS, VERY NICE ON THURSDAY

A cold front moving through this evening spark a few isolated showers or storms, especially SOUTH of the Green Bay area. By mid evening skies will start to clear and humidity levels will start to drop. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s as winds become northerly.

Thursday is shaping up to be one of those “Chamber of Commerce” weather days around here. We’ll enjoy tons of sunshine, some friendly clouds, low humidity, and pleasant highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph can be expected.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, although the clouds may thicken by evening. Highs stay in the 70s for the most part.

Our next weather maker will a system Friday night into the first half of Saturday that will kick off the chance of some rain & thunder. There may be some decent downpours around at times but it’s too early to tell if any storm will be strong or severe. Isolated showers or storms may linger into Sunday. Overall, the entire weekend isn’t looking like a washout right now. Highs should be generally in the 70s with low in the lower 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: An early storm SOUTH, otherwise, fair skies. Turning less humid. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Chance of showers & storms, especially during the first half of the day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few stray showers, perhaps a storm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 79

