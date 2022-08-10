Packers’ LaFleur, Dillon, and Jones guests of honor at U.S. Venture Open

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones appeared as guests of honor at the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty.

The U.S. Venture Open returned Aug. 10 for the 37th annual golf outing. More than 500 people golf a regional course to raise money for programs in our community.

A day of golf is capped off by a dinner at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.

Funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open support non-profits working together to help people in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Across three-and-a-half decades, U.S. Venture has raised over $51 million and distributed $40 million in grants, with more than $8 million in new grant commitments, to organizations working to end poverty.

CLICK HERE to watch videos about the organizations that will benefit from the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.