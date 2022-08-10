Packers’ LaFleur, Dillon, and Jones guests of honor at U.S. Venture Open

LaFleur, Dillon and Jones at U.S. Venture Open
LaFleur, Dillon and Jones at U.S. Venture Open
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones appeared as guests of honor at the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty.

The U.S. Venture Open returned Aug. 10 for the 37th annual golf outing. More than 500 people golf a regional course to raise money for programs in our community.

A day of golf is capped off by a dinner at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.

Funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open support non-profits working together to help people in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Across three-and-a-half decades, U.S. Venture has raised over $51 million and distributed $40 million in grants, with more than $8 million in new grant commitments, to organizations working to end poverty.

CLICK HERE to watch videos about the organizations that will benefit from the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
August 9 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Tim Michels
Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, will face Evers in November
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
Man dies after accident at foundry in De Pere

Latest News

August 10 Birthday Club
August 10 Birthday Club
US Venture Open
U.S. Venture Open raising money to end poverty
August 9 Birthday Club
August 9 Birthday Club
August 8 Birthday Club
August 8 Birthday Club