ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

The day has been sunny so far but skies will turn partly cloudy through the afternoon. A weak cold front is moving through and could spark some isolated storms this afternoon/evening. Ahead of the front, highs will warm into the mid 80s for most, and it will be muggy as well. Rain chances will go down after the sun sets.

As the cold front moves away tonight, the humidity will gradually drop. Tomorrow and Friday will be comfortable days with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will stay comfortable until this weekend when our next weathermaker arrives. Winds out of the south on Saturday will cause another surge in humidity. This will help to fuel showers and storms. Any t’showers are expected to be scattered in nature so it will likely not be raining all day. Still, you will want to keep this in mind as you plan out your weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: An early storm SOUTH, otherwise, fair skies. Turning less humid. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few thundershowers. Turning humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and breezy. Stray thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 76

