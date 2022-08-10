Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.

He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public.

Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

