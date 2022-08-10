CONSUMER FIRST ALERT PREVIEW: Fixing a Facebook hack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer First Alert has an update on our Facebook hacking reports.

We brought you the stories of Facebook users who had their account hacked and voiced frustration with Facebook customer service.

Pamela May of Fond du Lac was one of those users. She uses Facebook to sell headbands. She told us a hacker took control of her page and was scamming her customers.

Pamela reached out to Consumer First Alert to look into it.

“You told me to reach out to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and that was the ticket,” May tells us.

After two months, the hacked page has been shut down.

Facebook hacking is very common. Consumer Advocates and Cyber Security experts say Facebook hacking is relatively easy for thieves, but difficult for the victims to repair.

It happens through clicking on malicious links and unknowingly giving up passwords.

Wednesday on Action 2 News at 6, Tammy Elliott speaks with Consumer Protection to find how they were able to get Pamela’s hacked page shut down.

CLICK HERE for advice on how to protect your Facebook page from hackers.

