Allouez woman reflects on life ahead of 100th birthday

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - ALLOUEZ, WI-- Shirlyn Miller was born on Aug. 11, 1922. She reflected on her life a day ahead of her 100th birthday with Action 2 News.

Shirlyn sat poolside during the interview, while she explained how often she swims.

“20 to 40 lengths,” said Shirlyn. “It’s just easy. I’ve been doing it all my life. It’s just walking.”

Her son, Bill Miller, is amazed by his mother.

“I’m always bragging about her, so i’ll take pictures of her swimming non-stop, freestyle and show it to people and say ‘This is my 99-year-old mom’, and it’s amazing,” he said.

Shirlyn has so much to look back on, but also many blessings to be grateful for in the present.

“I have three wonderful children, and they’re pretty old too, now,” laughed Shirlyn.

She also has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one due on her birthday.

“That would be a coincidence,” she said.

Shirlyn formed a big, beautiful family with her late husband Norman Miller.

“He lived until he was in his 80′s, which is good. It wasn’t good enough but...” she said.

Shirlyn also talked about her husband’s efforts to push for fair housing laws for Black players and other minorities alongside Vince Lombardi.

“there had bee discrimination against Jewish people. We’re Jewish, love being Jewish and proud of it,” said Shirlyn.

She said she has so many great memories, that it’s hard to pick the best ones.

Shirlyn grew up in Illinois, and attended college there before moving to Wisconsin.

She was a part of the League of Women Voters as well.

Action 2 News asked what is her secret for living a long life.

“I was thinking about that myself,” she said. “Moderation.”

She said it’s a motto she recommends for everyone.

And as for her birthday wish.

“I haven’t thought about it,” she laughed. “How can you make a wish when everything’s been fine?”

