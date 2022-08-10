9 hurt when transit van hits parked truck in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were hurt when a transit van hit a parked truck in New London.

On Aug. 10, at about 10:33 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash on County Highway S near State Highway 54.

Police say a transit van carrying nine people was traveling north on County Highway S when the driver crossed the center line, went into a ditch, and hit a truck in a parking lot.

All nine people were taken by ambulance to hospitals in New London and Neenah.

Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident,” police say.

No names were released.

New London Police received help from New London Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Hortonville First Responders, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.