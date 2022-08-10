9 hurt when transit van hits parked truck in New London

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were hurt when a transit van hit a parked truck in New London.

On Aug. 10, at about 10:33 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash on County Highway S near State Highway 54.

Police say a transit van carrying nine people was traveling north on County Highway S when the driver crossed the center line, went into a ditch, and hit a truck in a parking lot.

All nine people were taken by ambulance to hospitals in New London and Neenah.

Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident,” police say.

No names were released.

New London Police received help from New London Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Hortonville First Responders, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
August 9 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Tim Michels
Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, will face Evers in November
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
Man dies after accident at foundry in De Pere

Latest News

August 10 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms
Motorcycle Crash generic
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
U.S. Venture Open
WATCH: The impact of the U.S. Venture Open
U.S. Venture Open preview
WATCH: U.S. Venture Open ready to tee off