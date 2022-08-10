3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The synthetic chemical known as PFAS has been linked to liver cancer, according to researchers from the Keck School of Medicine.

The chemical is found in consumer and industrial products.

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they break down slowly.

“This builds on the existing research, but takes it one step further,” said Jesse Goodrich, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine. “Liver cancer is one of the most serious endpoints in liver disease and this is the first study in humans to show that PFAS are associated with this disease.”

CLICK HERE for the full study.

