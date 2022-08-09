WATCH: Public Policy expert deep dive into the Wisconsin governor primary

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Political pundits are watching Wisconsin Tuesday to see which Republican candidate will go on to face Democrat Tony Evers in the general election in November.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels are leading in the polls--and it’s very close.

Craig Gilbert, a fellow at Marquette University Law School Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss the race and why the candidates focus on Southeast Wisconsin.

Watch the video in this story for Gilbert’s analysis of the race.

