STUNNING SUMMER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON

The rest of our Tuesday is shaping up to be just about picture perfect. Highs will be near 80° inland with cooler air near Lake Michigan. Winds stay light overall and that will make for excellent conditions to be out and about, including making a stop at the polls for the primary elections being held today.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight and there could be a little bit of patchy fog once again. Lows in the 50s to around 60 should be the norm, which is a bit warmer than what we had this morning.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday with dew points climbing back into the mid 60s. It’ll feel more humid and there just may be enough moisture around to kick off a few spotty showers or storms during the afternoon as a cold front passes. We’re keeping rain chances low at just 20%.

High pressure builds back in for Thursday and Friday. Look for more sunshine, comfortable air, and mild day with highs mainly in the 70s.

Just a heads up, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. However, at this time, it does NOT look like a washout of a weekend. We’ll fine tune that forecast as it gets closer... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny & pleasant. HIGH: 80, cooler near Lake Michigan

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Mild again. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and more humid. A SLIGHT chance of a late thunderstorm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Nice again. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few thundershowers. Turning humid late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Stray afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.