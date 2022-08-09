Rose Hill Road overpass hit by dump truck reopening to traffic Tuesday

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bridge that was hit by a dump truck in Little Chute will reopen to traffic Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the County CC/Rose Hill Road overpass at I-41 will open to traffic at 6 p.m. The road will be single-lane with temporary traffic signals.

Speed is down to 25 mph.

The bridge has been closed since Aug. 3 when it was hit by a dump truck with its lift in the upright position. The DOT continues to evaluate the damage, but the agency says it is structurally safe for travel.

In other positive news for drivers, the DOT opened a new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ Monday.

