Rodgers gets veteran’s rest day, Love takes first team reps

By Adriana Torres
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the 12th day of Packers training camp, there was no No. 12. Aaron Rodgers was given a veteran’s rest day.

“I told Matt (LaFleur) I’m never going to ask for a vet day but I think I am the oldest player on the team,” the Packers QB1 said. “If he was thinking about it, this week being the most difficult week with Sunday indoors, then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday indoors with pads basically, that I wouldn’t mind it. That being said, the work that goes on in the Hutson Center verses outside is probably more strenuous than practice. It’s not exactly a vet day when it comes to cardio.”

Jordan Love got the first team reps Tuesday, which are valuable with him starting the first preseason game Friday in San Francisco.

Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018 against the Steelers where he completed two passes for 35 yards.

Matt LaFleur isn’t shutting down the idea of Rodgers playing in their third preseason game, but Rodgers doesn’t seem about it.”

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” 12 said. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play, and play a quarter, a couple series, two or three series. Just suiting up for four plays to me is a waste. When you have a stinker like we did last year in week one, there’s always going to be the second guessing of what happens at training camp, should we have played more, should we have played in the first game, second game, whatever it might be. If we feel like we need to play a quarter or more, that’ll be Matt’s call.”

Meanwhile, the preseason will weigh a lot heavier on Love, a time for his development.

“The fundamentals really start to come together. Year two to three is always an interesting year for development for quarterbacks,” Rodgers said. “I know I took a big jump, one to two and two to three. Tom Clements I think deserves a lot of credit for harping on the fundamentals the way he always did with me as a young player. It seems to be sticking for Jordan. He’s been having some good practices and any chance he gets to take the majority of the reps like he did today is a good opportunity.”

