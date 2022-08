RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8.

The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.

Appleton 3.94 in

Appleton 2.5 NW 3.83 in

Mackville 2 S 3.76 in

Casco 0.4 NNW 3.68 in

Black Creek 3 NW 3.62 in

Appleton 1 N 3.62 in

Kewaunee 3.54 in

Green Bay 3.8 SSE 3.42 in

Luxemburg 3.2 ESE 3.33 in

De Pere 3.28 in

Shiocton 0.6 NW 3.19 in

Waupaca 1 E 3.08 in

Green Bay 3.01 in

New London 4.1 in

Green Bay 2.89 in

New London WWTP 2.86 in

Menasha 0.3 W 2.84 in

Wrightstown 2.80 in

Seymour 2.71 in

Kaukauna 1 W 2.71 in

Green Bay 1 ESE 2.64 in

Clintonville Airport 2.63 in

Ellison Bay 0.0 SE 2.58 in

Waupaca 5.3 WSW 2.56 in

NWS Green Bay 2.49 in

Argonne 1.5 NW 2.45 in

Green Bay Airport 2.32 in

Champion 1 NNW 2.24 in

Washington Island 2.22 in

Athelstane 1.6 E 2.20 in

Neenah 1.1 ENE 2.17 in

Rhinelander 5 N 2.16 in

Menasha 2.4 E 2.16 in

Waupaca 2.15 in

De Pere 2.12 in

New London 1 SW 2.12 in

Suamico 4.4 WNW 2.10 in

Two Creeks 2.06 in

Rhinelander Airport 2.02 in

Pulaski - WWTP 1.99 in

Waupaca 1.98 in

Wabeno 2 NNW 1.98 in

Denmark WWTP 1.93 in

Winneconne 1.91 in

Mishicot 0.1 NNW 1.90 in

Sturgeon Bay Exp Farm 1.78 in

Potawatomi State Park 3 SE 1.75 in

Athelstane 6 SW 1.74 in

Keshena 2 WNW 1.73 in

Amberg 9 E 1.67 in

Laona 1.4 WSW 1.66 in

Wild Rose 0.5 E 1.65 in

Ashwaubenon 2 NNE 1.64 in

Omro 1.62 in

Wautoma 3 SE 1.61 in

Tomahawk 4.6 N 1.57 in

Wausau 5.4 SSW 1.50 in

Wausaukee 2 NW 1.47 in

Zittau 1.47 in

Two Rivers 2 NW 1.46 in

Athelstane 2 SW 1.45 in

Brillion 1.43 in

Forestville 4 E 1.43 in

Denmark 1 NNE 1.42 in

Forest Junction 1.38 in

Fish Creek 0.1 SSE 1.37 in

Peshtigo 1 S 1.35 in

Morrison 3.9 ESE 1.30 in

Oshkosh Airport 1.29 in

Pella 3 SE 1.28 in

Omro 4.6 W 1.24 in

Berlin WWTP 1.22 in

Crandon 1.22 in

Mountain 1.22 in

Manitowoc 1.13 in

St. Nazianz 2 W 1.13 in

Breed 5 NE 1.12 in

Reedsville 1.11 in

Hilbert 5.9 WSW 1.11 in

Ephraim 1.08 in

Brussels 3 N 1.07 in

White Lake 1.4 SE 1.06 in

Carlsville 1.05 in

Cecil 1.05 in

Shoto 1 NW 1.05 in

Abrams 1.4 N 1.05 in

Wautoma 1 WSW 1.04 in

Townsend 1.7 NNW 1.03 in

Suring 1.02 in

Egg Harbor 3.7 SSE 1.01 in

Crivitz 1 ESE 1.00 in

