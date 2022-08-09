Polls indicate close race in Wisconsin Republican governor primary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eyes will be on Wisconsin Tuesday night as voters choose a Republican to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the November election.

Polling indicates a tight race between Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels and Pence-backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

An Emerson College Poll shows Kleefisch with a slight edge over Michels, 41-39 percent (with undecideds).

Republicans Timothy Ramthun and Adam J. Fischer are trailing in that poll, with Ramthun getting 9 percent and Fischer getting 1 percent.

“There is a clear regional divide for Wisconsin Republican voters,” says Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “Kleefisch holds a 21-point lead over Michels among suburban Wisconsin voters, whereas Michels has a similar margin over Kleefisch among rural voters, leading by 15 points.”

The margin of error is +/-3.2 percentage points.

On Monday, Kleefisch met with supporters in De Pere. She called the race a “dog fight.”

“What we seen over the last two weeks is a huge wave of people just coming home. They want someone who is trusted, they want someone who has been tested and who is ready to go on day one with no training wheels,” said Kleefisch.

Michels campaigned in the Milwaukee suburbs.

“How important is the Trump endorsement in this race? It hasn’t changed a single thing that we’ve been doing since we’ve gotten that endorsement. It’s a great validation of our meteoric rise,” said Michels.

Last week, former President Donald Trump held a rally with Michels to endorse the businessman for governor. Trump criticized Kleefisch, calling her a “Republican in Name Only” and part of the establishment. Trump referenced Kleefisch’s husband, lobbyist Joel Kleefisch.

“She’s the handpicked candidate of the failed establishment, the RINOs and the Washington swamp,” Trump said. “Kleefisch complains about lobbyists, but her husband is one of the biggest lobbyists in a place called Madison.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Kleefisch.

“There is no candidate for governor in America that is more capable, more experienced or a more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” Pence said. “I pray that we have a fresh start for leadership at the statehouse here in Wisconsin. And that when we win back our states, one at a time, we’ll lay the foundation to win back America, soon after that.”

The Emerson Poll shows 39 percent of Republican voters in Wisconsin say Trump’s endorsement makes them more likely to support a candidate. Eleven percent are less likely to support a candidate with Trump’s endorsement. Forty-nine percent say it makes no difference.

The race comes a day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Michels and Kleefisch defended Trump and criticized the FBI and Department of Justice.

“The actions from the FBI are shocking and unprecedented. The American people deserve full transparency. We have seen too many politically motivated attacks in the past. I continue to keep President Trump and his family in my thoughts,” Kleefisch tweeted.

“First 87,000 new IRS agents, now this? The FBI’s raid this afternoon seems more like a political witch hunt than anything else. Republicans in Wisconsin are far too familiar with overzealous prosecutors. Elections have consequences. Vote,” Michels tweeted.

Polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

We have reporters with the Kleefisch campaign and Michels campaign.

