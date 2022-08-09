PATCHY DENSE FOG, THEN SUNSHINE TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of dense fog, mainly from Green Bay and to the southwest, will fade away through the mid-morning. However, until it’s gone, drivers should be alert to sudden changes in visibility. Where the fog is thick, you’ll see cars slowing down with their low-beam headlights on.

High pressure is sitting over the Great Lakes. It’s giving us plenty of sunshine and a light and variable wind. It’s going to turn out to be an awesome August day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s to the northwest of the Fox Valley. The weather will be warm, but not that humid.

Muggy air will return on Wednesday, ahead of an advancing cool front. This next weathermaker will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, mainly south of Green Bay. They might have brief downpours and some lightning... But in general, these will be just “garden variety” storms. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Just a heads up, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. However, at this time, it does NOT look like a washout of a weekend. We’ll fine tune that forecast as it gets closer... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Daybreak fog may be dense... Otherwise, sunny skies. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Mild again. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and more humid. A SLIGHT chance of a late thunderstorm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Nice again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few thundershowers. Turning humid late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Stray afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

