Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman

Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman.

The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.

It happened Aug. 8 in the Town of Clayton. Officials says the suspects told the victim her granddaughter was in custody after a crash in Texas. They attempted to get $27,000 from the victim. The Sheriff’s Office says the scammers “negotiated” it down to $10,000.

“They almost succeeded in the scam of this elderly lady today —- until they were scared off by an astute family member who was able to intercede and took these photos,” reads a post on Facebook.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

Officials remind family members to talk to elderly and vulnerable people about these scams.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to...
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
Man dies after accident at foundry in De Pere
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
generic crash
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

August 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine today
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man wanted on multiple warrants flees police in Niagara
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Amid criticism, AG Kaul calls his actions on Wisconsin clergy sex abuse a “review” not an investigation
Nate's Mission
WATCH: AG on clergy abuse investigation