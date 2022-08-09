Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman.

The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.

It happened Aug. 8 in the Town of Clayton. Officials says the suspects told the victim her granddaughter was in custody after a crash in Texas. They attempted to get $27,000 from the victim. The Sheriff’s Office says the scammers “negotiated” it down to $10,000.

“They almost succeeded in the scam of this elderly lady today —- until they were scared off by an astute family member who was able to intercede and took these photos,” reads a post on Facebook.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

Officials remind family members to talk to elderly and vulnerable people about these scams.

