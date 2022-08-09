Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner’s office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say on Aug. 4, at 8:30 p.m., a shooting was reported on the 8th floor of the Mirage hotel in the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found three victims. Two women were taken to a trauma center for critical injuries. A third victim, Milner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say suspect Billy Hemsley, the cousin of Milner, was in an argument with family members in the hotel room. “At some point during the argument, Hemsley shot the three victims and fled the area.”

Police located Hemsley and took him into custody on a charge of open murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Our Las Vegas partner station KVVU reports the incident started as “play fighting” and then escalated.

“They started to play fight, but the play fighting escalated when [Hemsley] pulled out a silver or chrome colored handgun and fired several times at [Milner,]” the arrest report said. Then Hemsley turned to the other family members and shot at them, the report said.

KVVU reports that Helmsley told police he “lost his s--t” when his cousin choked him while they were play fighting.

KVVU reports Hemsley and Milner have a past. Hemsley was accused of shooting his cousin on Jan. 1, 2003. Hemsley pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at someone and discharging a weapon. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.