Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting

Billy Hemsley
Billy Hemsley(LVMPD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner’s office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say on Aug. 4, at 8:30 p.m., a shooting was reported on the 8th floor of the Mirage hotel in the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found three victims. Two women were taken to a trauma center for critical injuries. A third victim, Milner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say suspect Billy Hemsley, the cousin of Milner, was in an argument with family members in the hotel room. “At some point during the argument, Hemsley shot the three victims and fled the area.”

Police located Hemsley and took him into custody on a charge of open murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Our Las Vegas partner station KVVU reports the incident started as “play fighting” and then escalated.

“They started to play fight, but the play fighting escalated when [Hemsley] pulled out a silver or chrome colored handgun and fired several times at [Milner,]” the arrest report said. Then Hemsley turned to the other family members and shot at them, the report said.

KVVU reports that Helmsley told police he “lost his s--t” when his cousin choked him while they were play fighting.

KVVU reports Hemsley and Milner have a past. Hemsley was accused of shooting his cousin on Jan. 1, 2003. Hemsley pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at someone and discharging a weapon. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to...
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
Man dies after accident at foundry in De Pere
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
generic crash
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
Winnebago County investigators are looking for a car involved in a scam.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
August 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine today
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man wanted on multiple warrants flees police in Niagara