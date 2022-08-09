Mandela Barnes poised to be Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is poised to move forward to face Republican Ron Johnson in the general election in November.

Barnes has been endorsed by three of the other Democrats in the race. The candidates who dropped out to support Barnes are still on the ballot.

Action 2 News is with the Barnes campaign at their headquarters in Milwaukee.

National Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have stated they believe Barnes is the candidate who can defeat incumbent Johnson in November.

“He is not going to slow down, he’s going to be campaigning all around the state. Leading with his positive message but also shining a spotlight on what Ron Johnson has gotten wrong for this state. Just last week, he said he wanted to attack social security and make it discretionary spending. That’s just not where Wisconsin voters are at,” said Maddy McDaniel, Mandela Barnes for Wisconsin.

Johnson has referred to Barnes as a “radical left candidate.”

Johnson says he’s running a grassroots campaign to highlight inflation, gas prices and take on what he calls “disastrous Democrat governance.”

Johnson previously said he wouldn’t seek another term in office but changed his mind saying he wanted to help Republicans take back the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to...
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
Man dies after accident at foundry in De Pere
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz testifies at a hearing February 21, 2022
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
generic crash
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Map of Wisconsin election success areas
WATCH: Public Policy expert deep dive into the Wisconsin governor primary
Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels
Polls indicate close race in Wisconsin Republican governor primary
Your Voice, Your Vote
Things to know for Wisconsin’s Primary Election
UPFRONT: Republicans, Democrats speak ahead of state primary