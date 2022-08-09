Mandela Barnes poised to be Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is poised to move forward to face Republican Ron Johnson in the general election in November.

Barnes has been endorsed by three of the other Democrats in the race. The candidates who dropped out to support Barnes are still on the ballot.

Action 2 News is with the Barnes campaign at their headquarters in Milwaukee.

National Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have stated they believe Barnes is the candidate who can defeat incumbent Johnson in November.

“He is not going to slow down, he’s going to be campaigning all around the state. Leading with his positive message but also shining a spotlight on what Ron Johnson has gotten wrong for this state. Just last week, he said he wanted to attack social security and make it discretionary spending. That’s just not where Wisconsin voters are at,” said Maddy McDaniel, Mandela Barnes for Wisconsin.

ACTION 2 NEWS ELECTION RESULTS: https://www.wbay.com/politics/election-results/

Johnson has referred to Barnes as a “radical left candidate.”

Johnson says he’s running a grassroots campaign to highlight inflation, gas prices and take on what he calls “disastrous Democrat governance.”

Johnson previously said he wouldn’t seek another term in office but changed his mind saying he wanted to help Republicans take back the Senate.

