Man wanted on multiple warrants flees police in Niagara

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted on multiple felony charges was involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Niagara Monday.

At about 5 p.m., police attempted to arrest the man at his home in the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara.

The man saw an officer and barricaded himself inside his home. Police say he refused to obey orders to surrender.

Under a search and arrest warrant, officers entered the home, but the man was not there.

“The scene is secure at this time and poses no danger to the public,” police say.

The department says the incident remains under investigation and “some information remains confidential in nature at this time.”

The man’s name was not released. Officers did not release information on the charges against him.

Niagara Police received help from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, Marinette Police Department, Menominee Police Department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, the Marinette County Chaplain, Marinette County Communications Center, Niagara Area Emergency Unit, and the Niagara Fire Department.

