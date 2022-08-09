Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County

Highway 55/County JJ roundabout
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday.

Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8.

Work continues on resurfacing of Highway 55. That’s scheduled to be completed by September.

The DOT says the project includes:

• Reconstruction of WIS 55/County JJ intersection to a roundabout (finished and photo below)

• Roundabout includes lighting and concrete sidewalk (finished)

• 14 miles of WIS 55 mainline resurfacing

• Mill 2″ of existing asphalt, then 4.5″ of Cold In-Place Recycling to existing pavement structure, and conclude with new 3.5″ HMA overlay

• Rumble strip installation

• Beam guard replacement

• Culvert and storm sewer replacement

• Curb ramp replacement

The DOT on Tuesday announced the nearby Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 will reopen to single-lane traffic Tuesday at 6 p.m.

