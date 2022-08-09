Big voter turnout in Waupaca County prompts request for extra ballots

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters are turning out in big numbers in Waupaca County.

Clerk Kristy Opperman said the Town of Lind called her office to report they were running low on ballots. The clerk’s office was able to print 150 paper ballots for the rest of the evening.

Opperman says six other communities reported concerns that they could run short, so the clerk’s office provided them with a PDF of the hand count ballot in case.

Opperman reported very good turnout. Voters in the county have a sheriff race on the ballot.

