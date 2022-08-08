Winnebago County confirms first case of monkeypox

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Health Department has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county.

Officials say the person is in isolation and working with the health department to identify anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox.

“While the risk to the public remains low at this time, it’s important for everyone to know the symptoms and seek medical care if exposed or showing signs of monkeypox. Treatment options are available,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Health Officer/Director. “We can help prevent the outbreak from getting worse if we take the steps now to stay safe and prevent spread of the disease.”

Officials say monkeypox can be very painful and cause scarring.

People can contract monkeypox from having direct contact with skin lesions, scabs or bodily fluids of an infected person. It can also be spread through prolonged face-to-face exposure to respiratory secretions during intimate physical contact with an infected person. It’s also spread through contact with clothing that previously touched an infectious rash.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available for those eligible in Wisconsin:

• People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

• People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

• Gay, bisexual persons, trans persons, or any person who has sex with their partner, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

People exposed to monkeypox should monitor symptoms for 21 days after the date of exposure. Check your temperatures two times per day. If symptoms begin, contact a doctor.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says most people recover without needing treatment. There’s no specific treatment for monkeypox. but antivirals used to treat smallpox can be used.

As of Aug. 5, there were 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin.

The federal government declared a public health emergency to help bolster the response to monkeypox.

