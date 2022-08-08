SOAKING RAIN ENDS... DRIER WEATHER THIS WEEK

Here’s some good news to share... All Flood Watches across our area have been discontinued. Our recent soaking rain is wrapping up across northeast Wisconsin. It wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a touch of mist or drizzle leftover this morning, otherwise look for skies to clear out late this afternoon. With a mostly cloudy sky and a breezy north wind, it’s going to be a cooler day. Most of our high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. That north breeze will also gradually bring down the humidity.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, and a damp ground from our recent rainfall, areas of fog may develop late tonight. In some spots, it might become dense into early Tuesday morning. Folks driving to work early tomorrow may need to slow down and use low-beam headlights if the visibility becomes poor.

Otherwise, the week ahead looks drier and quiet... There’s a SLIGHT chance of a late-day storm on Wednesday, with a chance of showers on Saturday. Most of the week ahead will have highs in the 70s, with 80s briefly returning during the midweek.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE/N 10-25 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TUESDAY: N 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Soaking rain ends early. Mostly cloudy with some late sun. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of late fog, could be dense. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Early fog possible. Bright sunshine. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. A SLIGHT chance of a late thunderstorm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. Breezy and not quite as warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80

