Sentencing in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing is scheduled today (Monday) for the man convicted in a crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people in 2020.

Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty earlier this summer to three counts of second degree reckless homicide. Abdi Ahmed’s sentencing is here at the Brown County courthouse at 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The father of one of the victims was hoping for a harsh penalty but the severity of the charges was reduced in a plea deal. Ahmed was facing three counts of first degree reckless homicide. Hector Guillen wanted him to be sentenced for the maximum time in prison.

He lost his former wife, his daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend in the crash. Prosecutors say Ahmed was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The district attorney says witnesses told investigators Ahmed did not try to slow down before hitting the car with Guillen’s loved ones.

Guillen says he trusts the judge to give Ahmed the maximum time in prison to keep others safe.

“I’m convinced that if they let him free right now, he will do it again,” said Guillen.

Action 2 News’ Casey Torres will be in the courtroom this afternoon and have the latest updates on the sentencing.

