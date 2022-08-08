Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say

Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa was caught trying to break into the same car twice in one morning, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Andrew Thomas on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a man, later identified as Thomas, trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Though unsuccessful, Thomas caused damage to the car’s door before taking off, police said.

Just over three hours later, Tulsa officers were called out to the same location for a report of Thomas trying to break into the same car again. This time, police said they found Thomas inside the vehicle and took him into custody.

Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a convicted felon.

According to jail records, his bond was set at $4,250, and he is expected in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
generic crash
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at foundry in De Pere
The Phoenix FBI said there were multiple reported incidents here in Arizona.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
More parents taking out loans for college costs
Parents borrowing more money to help students with college costs
Parents helping more with college costs