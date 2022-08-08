Love taking steps forward in third training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love is stacking success this year in training camp.

“I think I definitely have a little extra motivation this camp. Taking these reps right now, I know this is kind of my time to get a lot of reps and preseason is coming up. I’m just trying to make the most of it,” said Jordan Love.

Getting reps, and taking advantage of them are two separate things. This year Love is doing more of the latter through ten practices.

“Putting it all together. i think I’m more advanced with the offense with what I know this year, compared to last year. The more I’m getting more reps and getting more comfortable, playing and playing fast. I think it’s just all coming together,” said Love.

After throws to rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure wowed the crowd at Family Night on Friday, there some asking if this is Love’s best camp. Head coach Matt Lafleur, though, offered the same reminder when it comes to judging any players progress at this point. It is early.

“Yeah, but where are we? We’ve had nine practices, or whatever. There’s still a lot in front of us, still a lot to improve upon, and we hope he continues to take those steps,” said Matt LaFleur.

One area of an improvement for Love this year is in the foundation, literally. Improvements in his footwork are paying off as he continues his development.

“One thing I like is my drops. They were smooth, I wasn’t rushing, anything. I think my pocket movement was pretty good. That’s one thing I’m trying to work on. Continue to keep that base and be able to move through progressions,” said Love.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm. I think there’s much more decisiveness. I think you see it in his footwork. He’s not getting what I call stuck at the top of the drop. It’s translated in his play. I think he’s definitely throwing the ball pretty accurately, and made pretty good decisions,” said LaFleur.

Footwork and making good decisions is something tested every day at Packers practice. That’s with Love getting to work on that poise under pressure, against a talented Packers pass rush.

“He’s done a great job of keeping his eyes down the field and there’s been a lot of pressure around him. He’s doing a good job of being able to manage that, and really playing as real as you can in those situations. He truly is playing the play, which I think really is an improvement from maybe his first two years,” said LaFleur.

“That’s something that I try to focus on. Coming off last year, I had a couple plays where I wish I would have thrown a better ball under pressure. I’ve been taking these moments to try and stay in the pocket and be able to deliver those throws. Obviously be a little different when live,” said Love.

This week Love will get to put what he’s learned to the test against a different colored jersey with the first preseason game against the 49ers in San Francisco.

“I feel like I try to treat the preseason games kind of like a game week. We’re still kind of on a camp schedule. So, it’s a little bit different, but I try to treat it like a game,” said Love.

“Tom (Clements), and Carter Lewis have done a hell of a job with him. I think Aaron (Rodgers) has been instrumental in his development as well. Just the conversations that go on in the room, and you have to give Jordan a ton of credit for taking the drill work to team, and hopefully we can take the practice to the game,” said LaFleur.

