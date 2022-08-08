Love to start Packers preseason opener, Rodgers won’t play at least first 2 exhibitions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, we learned that Jordan Love will start at quarterback for the Packers in their preseason opener Friday at San Francisco. As for Aaron Rodgers?

Matt LaFleur will make a determination about the 4-time MVP playing in any exhibition action after the Saints game at the end of next week. Safety Darnell Savage will be held out of practice all week after a hamstring injury knocked him out of Family Night last Friday. As for practice #11? The defense won the day again. It may have actually been their best practice. And most noteworthy? The one-on-one drills between the wide receivers and defensive backs, which were definitely slanted towards those DBs. Sammy Watkins went against Eric Stokes time and time again. Watkins has been through a lot of training camps in a lot of different NFL cities. How does this competition stack up?

“It is real,” Watkins said. “Because we have a heck of a defense. We have a lot of dogs. They are going to compete. They are going to talk trash. I think that is going to make both of us better on both sides of the ball. The receivers, we have to step up and make those plays. It feels great going out there each day knowing I have no choice but to get better.”

“Me and Sammy are always going at it,” Stokes said. “There is just something about his game that is very unique and I love going against him. He has a veteran side to him. He can pull a lot of savvy moves and little things. I love going against Sammy. And Sammy loves going against me.” As for the players trying to work back from injuries, rookie receiver Christian Watson was doing a lot more rehab today as he is looking to get back from his offseason knee procedure that has kept him out for all of training camp so far.

