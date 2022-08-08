Jury selection underway for man charged in hate crime killing of motorcylist

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Fond du Lac County man charged with a hate crime in the killing of a motorcyclist.

Daniel Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the death of Phillip A. Thiessen.

On Monday, the prosecution requested the court dismiss a count of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime. The defense did not object. The charge was dropped.

Navarro has pleaded Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Disease or Defect. He is expected to testify at trial.

On July 3, 2020, Navarro intentionally swerved his truck into a motorcyclist on Winnebago Drive because Navarro believed Harley riders to be “white racists,” according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac.

Detectives interviewed Navarro for several hours. They say Navarro claimed he was being poisoned by co-workers and neighbors. He claimed white people make racist comments to him because he’s Hispanic.

“He [Navarro] said that all of the people who cause him these problems in his life are Caucasian or white,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Thiessen’s family, through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, created the Phillip Thiessen Memorial Scholarship fund to benefit criminal justice students.

“He risked his life every day and I just keep trying to tell myself, in my head, that this was maybe the last way that he protected and served people by risking his life, that his life is now gone for this,” says Maeghan Greeno, Thiessen’s daughter.

