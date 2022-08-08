INTERVIEW: Documentary film tells of the power of the Fox River

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new documentary about the Fox River premieres in August.

“Power of the River” tells the story of the Fox and the people who made a name on it.

The movie captures the stories of the Menominee Tribe, the titans of the papery industry and modern day use of the river.

It also tracks nature and wildlife.

Filmmaker Dan Larson joined us for Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss his film. Watch the video above.

