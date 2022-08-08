Dumpster fire damages two Fond du Lac buildings

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A dumpster fire damaged two homes in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says their crew responded to 143 Ellis Street at 6:37 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a large fire spreading from a dumpster containing “household contents”, according to Assistant Chief of Training & Safety James Knowles.

The dumpster was around four feet from 143 Ellis Street and eight feet from 145.5 Ellis Street.

Flames quickly spread up the siding of 143 Ellis Street and into the attic, causing extensive damage.

The building at 145.5 Ellis Street sustained minor damage to the exterior soffit space.

Both fires were extinguished within 15 minutes.

Three occupants of 143 Ellis Street safely evacuated before crews were on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation is ongoing.

