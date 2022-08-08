CLEARING SKIES THIS AFTERNOON, FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT

It’s been a misty and murky start to the week but we’ll see gradual clearing from north to south this afternoon as drier air moves into the region. Late day sunshine SHOULD get our highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s before the end of the day. Breezy northerly winds will continue during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies, light wind, and cool temperatures may allow areas of dense fog to develop tonight and Tuesday morning. That could impact the morning commute so be aware of that. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° with some cooler air near Lake Michigan. Winds will be reasonably light under 10 mph.

We’re set to warm back up into the mid 80s Wednesday with a little more humidity in the air. A cold front in the afternoon may spark a few isolated showers or storms but coverage looks to be pretty spotty.

High pressure moves back in for the end of the week and it will give our area some very nice weather Thursday and Friday. A few more showers or storms are possible by Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE/N 10-25 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TUESDAY: N 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Gradual clearing from north to south. Late day sunshine. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of late fog, could be dense. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Early fog possible. Bright sunshine. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. A SLIGHT chance of a few PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. Breezy and not quite as warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80

