CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
generic crash
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at foundry in De Pere
The Phoenix FBI said there were multiple reported incidents here in Arizona.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
More parents taking out loans for college costs
Parents borrowing more money to help students with college costs
Parents helping more with college costs