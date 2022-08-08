AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT... LOWER HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Skies will clear through the evening... and with light winds and cool temperatures, areas of dense fog could develop early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slip into the 50s across central and eastern Wisconsin with some upper 40s possible across the Northwoods. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with generally sunny skies for the afternoon.

We’re set to warm back up into the upper half of the 80s Wednesday. The humidity will be on the increase as well. A cold front dropping through during the afternoon may spark a few isolated showers or storms, but coverage looks to be pretty spotty. The heat index could approach 90 degrees.

Skies will clear back out at night and the humidity will drop. As a result, lows will slip back into the upper half of the 50s for Thursday morning. Look for a more comfortable and mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. That type of weather will continue into the upcoming weekend. But, scattered showers will be possible once again by Saturday afternoon. Late this weekend the humidity will start to rise once again, and highs will get back to around 80 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: W 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog late, could be dense in spots. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Early fog possible, then sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. A SLIGHT chance of a few PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid and cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: A pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. An early shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

MONDAY: More humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers. HIGH: 80

