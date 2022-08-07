UPFRONT: Republicans, Democrats speak ahead of state primary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this week’s installment of Upfront— WISN’s Matt Smith looks at the race for Governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Race for Governor

As the polls prepare to open, WBAY’s sister station WISN held a town hall for the three Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun spoke on why they believe they should win the primary and go up against Governor Tony Evers in November.

“I’m the only Lieutenant Governor in history to have faced a recall election. I’ve faced off against 100 thousand protestors in the middle of my own chemotherapy and I was willing to lose my job on principle,” Kleefisch said. “It’s that type of steel spine that we need to go up against Tony Evers.”

Tim Michels said, “Tony Evers has failed Wisconsin and the people need to see somebody that is the stark opposite of Tony Evers. And that’s what I am. A business man, a veteran, an outsider. People are sick and tired of politics as usual. They are ready for a change. I scream change. This guy is different. This is something different and everybody in the state is gonna see that.”

“I’m not beholden to any sort of special interest groups or lobbying corps,” Tim Ramthun said. “I’m very independent. I’m of, by and for the people. And that in itself makes me the strongest candidate by far.”

Race for Senate

Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke on why Democrats were quick to endorse Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for the primary in order to go head-to-head with Senator Ron Johnson in November.

“Ron Johnson is viewed as the most vulnerable incumbent senator of either party and so a lot of eyes are indeed on Wisconsin and this Senate race,” Baldwin explained. “As you know we have the majority in the Senate, but it is a fifty-fifty majority with the vice president of the United States breaking any ties and so those nationally are going to be looking at Wisconsin as a pick-up opportunity to expand the Democratic majority in the Senate.”

Baldwin also spoke on her efforts to codify same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act would need ten Republican votes to ensure federal protections for same-sex couples.

